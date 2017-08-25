UNITED NATIONS,
August 29 – After North Korea
submitted a letter to the UN
Security Council about the
joint US - South Korea
military exercised (Inner City
Press put it online here),
North Korea fired a missile
right over Japan's Hokkaido
island. On August 29, there was
an emergency UN Security
Council meeting - leading to
the read out and adoption in
the Council chamber past 8 pm,
of Presidential Statement, below,
that Inner City Press
published before the meeting.
After Egypt read it out -
Egyptian state media Akhbar al
Yom, to which the UN is trying
to give Inner City Press' long
time office, was not even present
for this - there were speeches
by Nikki Haley, Japan's Bessho,
China's Liu and Russia's
Nebenzia. Then UN Security
threw the press out of the
stakeout, to continue work in
the lobby since its long time
office is assigned to a
no-show DPI and UNCA favored
retired former journalist.
Here's the statement: PRST FOR
DPRK AUGUST 28 LAUNCH OVER
JAPAN The Security Council
strongly condemns the August
28 2017 (local time) ballistic
missile launch by the
Democratic People’s Republic
of Korea (DPRK) that flew over
Japan, as well as the multiple
ballistic missile launches it
conducted on 25 August 2017.
The Security Council further
condemns the DPRK for its
outrageous actions and threats
against another UN Member
State, and demands that the
DPRK immediately cease all
such actions. The
Security Council stresses that
these DPRK actions are not
just a threat to the region,
but to all UN Member
States.The Security Council
expresses its grave concern
that the DPRK is, by
conducting such a launch over
Japan as well as its recent
actions and public statements,
deliberately undermining
regional peace and stability
and have caused grave security
concerns around the world.The
Security Council, resolute in
its commitment to a
denuclearized Korean
Peninsula, emphasizes the
vital importance of immediate,
concrete actions by the DPRK
to reduce tensions in the
Korean Peninsula and
beyond. The
Security Council demands that
the DPRK not proceed with any
further launches using
ballistic missile technology
and comply with resolutions
1695 (2006), 1718 (2006), 1874
(2009), 2087 (2013), 2094
(2013), 2270 (2016), 2321
(2016), 2356 (2017), and 2371
(2017), as well as the
statements of its President of
6 October 2006
(S/PRST/2006/41), 13 April
2009 (S/PRST/2009/7) and 16
April 2012 (S/PRST/2012/13),
by suspending all activities
related to its ballistic
missile programme and in this
context re-establish its
pre-existing commitments to a
moratorium on missile
launches. The Security
Council further demands that
the DPRK immediately comply
fully with all of its other
obligations under all relevant
Security Council resolutions,
including that it shall:
abandon all nuclear weapons
and existing nuclear
programmes in a complete,
verifiable and irreversible
manner, and immediately cease
all related activities; not
conduct any further nuclear
tests or any further
provocation; and abandon any
other existing weapons of mass
destruction in a complete,
verifiable, and irreversible
manner. The Security Council
calls on all states to
strictly, fully, and
expeditiously implement all
relevant Security Council
resolutions including 1718
(2006), 1874 (2009), 2087
(2013), 2094 (2013), 2270
(2016), 2321 (2016), 2356
(2017), and 2371 (2017). The
Security Council reiterates
the importance of maintaining
peace and stability on the
Korean Peninsula and in
North-East Asia at large,
expresses its commitment to a
peaceful, diplomatic and
political solution to the
situation, and welcomes
efforts by Council members, as
well as other States, to
facilitate a peaceful and
comprehensive solution through
dialogue.”" Earlier, French Deputy
Ambassador Gueguen read a
statement but did not answer
any questions, as she
previously declined to answer
on Togo killing protesters,
when asked by Inner City
Press. Japan's Ambassador Koro
Bessho said the first order of
business will be to make sure
Council members are all on the
same page; he declined to
answer if Japan will ask for
an oil embargo. There is talk
of "elements to the press"
today, something more formal
later in the week, perhaps on
the UN's Eid holiday on August
31. On their way in, Nikki
Haley conferred with UK
Ambassador Matthew Rycroft,
who then came to the stakeout
with a statement, also on
Myanmar, saying the August 30
meeting agreed to will "shine
a spotlight." Inner City Press
asked, So an open meeting? It
was not answered. Periscope here. On the
morning of August 29, US
Ambassador Nikki Haley stopped
at the Security Council
stakeout and said, as to North
Korea, "Enough is enough."
Alamy photos here.
UK Deputy Ambassador Jonathan
Allen said that he didn't want
to prejudge the meeting, but
that the entire world condemns
North Korea's action. (This
included, however belatedly,
UN Secretary General Antonio
Guterres, or at least his
Associate Spokesperson. Under
Guterres, the UN World
Intellectual Property
Organization has helped North
Korea with cyanide patent(s),
as Inner City Press aske Nikki
Haley about, see below.) Late
on August 28, Inner City Press
ran to the UN Security Council
stakeout and raised a
Periscope video, here. Japan's
Ambassador Koro Bessho said We
are still gathering facts, at
this time, I have nothing to
say. Egypt's Ambassador,
President of the UN Security
Council for August, emerged
and said there has been no
request for an emergency
meeting, yet. Inner City Press
asked him a question, here
(Alamy photos here);
Egyptian state media Akhbar al
Yom, to which the UN is trying
to give Inner City Press' long
time UN work space, was not
even present. Now Japan has announced,
"#NorthKorea's
#ballisticmissile launch -
@JapanMissionUN @USUN &
@ROK_Mission have just
requested urgent @UN #UNSC
consultations. #DPRK." It will
be late Tuesday, whenever the
previously scheduled Egyptian
debate on peacekeeping ends.
Now the White House has issued
this read-out: "President
Donald J. Trump spoke
yesterday with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe of Japan to address
North Korea’s launch of a
missile that overflew Japanese
territory. The two
leaders agreed that North
Korea poses a grave and
growing direct threat to the
United States, Japan, and the
Republic of Korea, as well as
to countries around the
world. President Trump
and Prime Minister Abe
committed to increasing
pressure on North Korea, and
doing their utmost to convince
the international community to
do the same." Watch this site.
After North Korea's most
recent missiles, the EU said,
"The Democratic People's
Republic of Korea (DPRK) today
launched a number of short
range ballistic missiles. Such
actions violate multiple UN
Security Council resolutions
and seriously undermine
regional peace and stability.
The DPRK must halt all
launches using ballistic
missile technology and abandon
its ballistic missile
programmes in a complete,
verifiable and irreversible
manner, as required by the UN
Security Council. There is an
urgent need for a
de-escalation of tensions on
the situation on the Korean
Peninsula. We expect the
DPRK to refrain from further
provocations and to
immediately re-engage in a
credible and meaningful
dialogue with the
international community aimed
at pursuing the complete,
verifiable and irreversible
denuclearisation through
peaceful means. The European
Union supports such a process
in consultation with key
partners." Meanwhile the chair
of the UN Security Council
1718 Committee, Sebastiano
Cardi of Italy, told Inner
City Press DPRK arms sales to
Syria and/or the UAE was not
discussed in his August 25
meeting. Vine Camera video here.
The UN Security Council on
Saturday August 5 met and
adopted new sanctions,
including a ban on the export
of seafood, iron and iron ore,
lead and lead ore. On the
evening of August 4 the UN
itself allow North Korea to
censor an art exhibit in its
lobby (exclusive Inner City
Press coverage here),
at an event attended by
(former?) US Mission to the UN
spokesperson Kurtis Cooper. On
August 8, Senator Edward J.
Markey (D-MA), top Democrat on
the East Asia Subcommittee of
the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, said that “a
miniature nuclear warhead in
North Korea is a massive and
unacceptable threat to the
United States... We need a
coherent and comprehensive
strategy from the Trump
administration that focuses on
immediate direct diplomacy and
increased economic pressure,
along with military deterrence
with regional allies to
confront this grave national
security threat. Last
weekend, the United Nations
Security Council imposed
sweeping new sanctions to
slash North Korea’s exports by
upwards of $1 billion. The UN
took an important step, but...
President Trump must work to
start direct and immediate
talks with North Korea.
We cannot afford to wait any
longer. The consequences of
inaction are too great.” We'll
have more on this. In other UN
censorship news, while Inner
City Press remains under
restriction, the Egyptian
state media the UN is trying
to give its office to didn't
even come in, with Egypt as
Security Council president.
The UN was asked but would not
explain this absurdity. On
August 4 Inner City Press
notice a sign outside
windowless UN Conference Room
A, of a "Mission of the United
States of America: Security
Council Experts Meeting
[Closed]," to begin at 11 am.
Photo here.
Inner City Press staked it
out, but no one went into the
room at that time.
Nevertheless by the afternoon
a lone Security "Council
diplomat" was spoon-feeding Reuters
that on Saturday, with a high
likelihood, the Council would
ban
exports of coal, iron, iron
ore, lead, lead ore and
seafood. Seafood!
What about the UN's World
Intellectual Property
Organization's work on North
Korea's cyancide patent? The
UN, and the wire service, were
fine with that, as they were
with now-convicted Macau based
businessman Ng Lap Seng buying
the UN, its Department of
Public Information and its allies.
Absurdly CBS on July 29 had a
headline about the US wanting
a UN Security Council meeting,
including in the body of a the
story Nikki Haley's quote that
"We have not called for a
meeting." Photo
here. On July 31, Inner
City Press asked the president
of the Security Council for
July, Liu Jieyi of China, if
any question for a meeting had
been received, and he said no.
Yet CBS still had the story
up, and was re-tweeting it,
see below. As Inner City Press
noted, this from a media which
never reported on the UN's
World Intellectual Property
Organization working on North
Korea's cyanide
patent - nor, hardly, on
the six guilty
verdicts in the UN bribery
case, even as the UN says it
should be paid for its
corruption in the Ng Lap Seng
UN bribery case. Now Nikki
Haley has directly denied the
CBS story, calling it
misreporting: "Following North
Korea’s second ICBM launch on
Friday, many have asked
whether the United States will
seek an emergency Security
Council session on Monday.
Some have even misreported
that we are seeking such a
session. That is mistaken.
There is no point in having an
emergency session if it
produces nothing of
consequence. North Korea is
already subject to numerous
Security Council resolutions
that they violate with
impunity and that are not
complied with by all UN Member
States. An additional Security
Council resolution that does
not significantly increase the
international pressure on
North Korea is of no value. In
fact, it is worse than
nothing, because it sends the
message to the North Korean
dictator that the
international community is
unwilling to seriously
challenge him. China must
decide whether it is finally
willing to take this vital
step. The time for talk is
over. The danger the North
Korean regime poses to
international peace is now
clear to all." Eight hours
after this, CBS re-tweeted the
story. Due to this,
extrapolating who the non-US
source could be, we note
sycophantry to the South
Korean mission, given that its
Ban Ki-moon was Secretary
General. We again note that
Monday, July 31 is the last
day of China's presidency of
the UN Security Council, with
an end of presidency event at
6:30 pm (we'll go and rush
back to meet the UN's 7 pm
censorship deadline imposed
for reporting on UN
corruption, and continued amid
critiques);
Egypt
takes over the presidency on
Tuesday, August 1. We'll have
more on this. From Washington,
Tillerson then Trump: "The
United States strongly
condemns North Korea’s launch
of an intercontinental
ballistic missile, the second
this month, in blatant
violation of multiple United
Nations Security Council
resolutions that reflect the
will of the international
community. All nations should
take a strong public stance
against North Korea, by
maintaining and strengthening
UN sanctions to ensure North
Korea will face consequences
for its relentless pursuit of
nuclear weapons and the means
to deliver them. As the
principal economic enablers of
North Korea’s nuclear weapon
and ballistic missile
development program, China and
Russia bear unique and special
responsibility for this
growing threat to regional and
global stability. The United
States seeks the peaceful
denuclearization of the Korean
Peninsula and the end to
belligerent actions by North
Korea. As we and others
have made clear, we will never
accept a nuclear-armed North
Korea nor abandon our
commitment to our allies and
partners in the region."
Trump: "North Korea’s test
launch today of another
intercontinental ballistic
missile—the second such test
in less than a month—is only
the latest reckless and
dangerous action by the North
Korean regime. The
United States condemns this
test and rejects the regime’s
claim that these tests—and
these weapons—ensure North
Korea’s security. In
reality, they have the
opposite effect. By
threatening the world, these
weapons and tests further
isolate North Korea, weaken
its economy, and deprive its
people. The United
States will take all necessary
steps to ensure the security
of the American homeland and
protect our allies in the
region." Back after the
missile on on June 3-4, UN
Secretary General was in his
stomping ground of Lisbon,
Portugal, after days of his
spokesman not disclosing where
he was. Meanwhile the UN
system continues to recruit
internationally for "Junior
Professional Officers" to work
for it in Pyongyang, here
- Inner City Press on July 5
asked UN Spokesman Stephane
Dujarric about that,
and for all details on any
North Korean participation in
or agreements with the UN JPO
program. On July 10, Inner
City Press asked the head of
the UN's Department of
Economic and Social Affairs Wu
Hongbo, who said he'd read
Inner City Press' previous
coverage, to explain if North
Korea can as it has at WIPO
place a staffer into the UN
Department of Political
Affairs. Video here.
His answer(s) didn't make it
clear that North Korea can't.
On July 7, after Dujarric had
not answered for two days,
Inner City Press asked again
and it turned out Dujarric had
an answer he would not have
given if not asked again, in
the briefing. From the UN transcript:
Inner City Press: on the JPO
[Junior Professional Officer],
I asked a couple of days ago
about whether the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea has
reported a memorandum for
Junior Professional Officers
program with the UN. Do
they, and are they sending
anyone?
Spokesman: I think I
have something, which is
basically that based on the…
first of all, that the JPO
programme is open to every
Member State, all right.
Based on expression of
interest of [Democratic
People’s Republic of Korea] as
a Member State of the UN, and
in accordance with relevant
resolutions from [Economic and
Social Council] from March,
the Permanent Mission of the
DPRK and the UN reached a
memorandum of understanding,
the provision of JPOs without
prejudice. While the
memorandum of understanding is
concluded, the provision of a
JPO to the UN is subject to
the identification by the
organization of programmatic
needs and suitable candidates
who meet the qualifications,
competencies, ability to
perform duties and other
requirements, set by the
receiving Department.
The selected candidate is
subject to UN staff rules and
resolutions, including the
obligation not to seek or
accept instruction in regard
to performance of duties from
any Government or any other
source external to the UN, as
per Article 100 of the
Charter.
Inner City Press: At least one
published report identified or
described an individual — they
said — is already in the
pipeline, mentioned the
Department of Political
Affairs as the target and said
that a Permanent
Representative has spoken to
António Guterres in opposition
to this. You say it's
open to all, but is it also
open to… are there
considerations of not, for
example, placing a national of
a country, for example, under
a sanctions system to work in
the DPA or SCAD Sanctions
Office about that country?
Spokesman: I think,
obviously, first of all, it's
up to the UN and to the
Department to identify the
programmatic needs and where
that person would be best…
best used.
The UN's
World Intellectual Property
Organization had defended
working on cyanide patents for
North Korea, and Guterres'
spokespeople had defended it.
But on July 4 the UN issued
this: "The Secretary-General
strongly condemns the launch
of a ballistic missile of
possible intercontinental
range conducted by the
Democratic People’s Republic
of Korea (DPRK) on 4 July
2017. This action is yet
another brazen violation of
Security Council resolutions
and constitutes a dangerous
escalation of the situation.
The DPRK leadership must cease
further provocative actions
and comply fully with its
international obligations. The
Secretary-General underlines
the importance of maintaining
the unity of the international
community in addressing this
serious challenge." The US
Mission's subsequent press
release said, "A short time
ago, Ambassador Nikki Haley
and her counterparts from
Japan and the Republic of
Korea requested an emergency
UN Security Council meeting to
be held in the open chamber in
response to North Korea’s
intercontinental ballistic
missile launch. The Security
Council session will be held
tomorrow afternoon at 3:00
p.m. EDT." After the last
launch, the UN Security
Council added to its sanctions
list 14 individuals and four
companies. Inner City Press
put the resolution online here.
This as some on the UN
Security Council, and UN
Secretary General Antonio
Guterres or at least his
spokesman Stephane
Dujarric have no problem
with or comment on the UN's
own World Intellectual
Property Organization helps
North Korea with a patent
application for social cyanide
(WIPO site here).
On
Capitol Hill on June 28, Rep.
Chris Smith (R-NJ) urged US
Ambassador to the UN Nikki
Haley to act on WIPO,
including its retaliation
against whistleblowers. Haley
spoke about reviewing
peacekeeping missions, which
is needed - as is a review and
reversal of the UN's lack of
protections for free press,
and continued restrictions on
investigative Press. At the
day's UN noon briefing Inner
City Press asked UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric, UN
Transcript here:
Inner City Press: down in
Washington this morning,
there's a hearing in the
committee… House Committee on
Foreign Affairs, and the issue
of the… the World Intellectual
Property Organization (WIPO),
not only its dealings with
patents for North Korea, but
its retaliation against its
own staff, you know, has been
raised. So, I've asked
you about it before. I
just wanted to know, what does
the Secretary-General… given
there's even some provisions
of US law about failure to
protect whistle-blowers, has
he taken any action on the…
the numerous cases within WIPO
of…?
Spokesman: The Sec… WIPO
is an independent agency,
specialized agency. It
has its own governing body, on
which the United States is
represented. I expect
those discussions are going on
between the US and WIPO… the
WIPO leadership, and I really
have nothing else to add than
what I've previously said on
the issue.
Inner City Press: Right, but
given that they're a part of
the Chief Executives Board
(CEB) and there are certain, I
guess, minimum standards in
the UN system, such as not
using criminal defamation
against the press, I would
assume…?
Spokesman: As a matter
of principle, the Sec… and
this goes across the board for
every organization. The
Secretary-General expects all
UN agencies, whether
specialized or not, to… to
uphold standards… minimum
standards. But, I'm not
going to go into the details
of WIPO management, which is
an issue that WIPO management
will… dealing with, with its
own governing body.
The UN
Secretariat alsobacked up WIPO
on May 26 when Inner City
Press asked, transcript here
and below. Inner City Press on
May 16 began to ask US
Ambassador to the UN Nikki
Haley about it (video
here).
On May 17, Nikki
Haley replied to Inner City
Press' question: "All parts of
the UN system need to support
the Security Council in its
efforts to respond to the
grave threat of North Korea’s
weapons of mass destruction
programs. Sodium cyanide is
banned for export to North
Korea by the Security Council.
A common sense reaction would
be for WIPO to inform the
Council of such patent
applications. Its failure to
do so may have dangerous
consequences.”
The UN through
spokesman Stephane Dujarric
told Inner City Press it
supports WIPO, video
here. On May 19, Inner
City Press asked North Korea's
Ambassador Kim In Ryong about
it, without answer. Video
here. Then the US
Mission to the UN issued a
longer press release, here.
On May 26, Inner City Press
asked the UN's deputy
spokesperson Farhan Haq to
respond. UN transcript:
Inner City Press: since, since
I last asked, the US Mission
has put out a second,
more-detailed statement about
the World Intellectual
Property Organization's (WIPO)
work on the sodium cyanide
patent for either a North
Korean individual or the
Government. They seem to
insist that there was no need
for them to inform the
Sanctions Committee that
everything is fine with
that. And I wanted to
know, what does the
Secretary-General think, given
his calls and his own
statements that all Member
States take this very
seriously both, implementing…
does he think that WIPO has
met all of its obligations and
that it should continue in the
future to do patent work in
North Korea on cyanide without
informing the Committee?
Deputy Spokesman: Well,
as you're aware, the World
Intellectual Property
Organization has, twice now,
on its website, put
explanations of its actions,
and we would refer you to what
they have said on this.
Of course, the
Secretary-General does want
all Member States, and,
indeed, all parts of the UN,
to abide by Security Council
resolutions, but you can see
what the explanation is
provided by WIPO itself.
Question: But, what does
he think of their
explanation? I guess
that's my question. He's
the head of the UN
System. Does he think…
obviously, there are some that
think that the…
what they're saying is
asinine, and they think that
it's fine. So, I'm
asking what does he think of
it?
Deputy Spokesman: We're
aware of what their
explanation is, and we refer
you back over to them.
That is not
leadership. Inner City Press
adds: condemnation should also
include the UN Federal Credit
Union, which is soliciting the
funds of the North Korean
mission and its employees, as
well as UNA-USA members. Inner
City Press on the morning of
May 18 asked the chair of the
UN Security Council's North
Korea sanctions committee, the
Italian Mission to the UN
under Sebastiano Cardi, "Does
your Mission, which holds the
chair of the 1718 Committee,
agree that WIPO should have
informed the Security Council
of this work with North Korea?
I recently asked Ambassador
Cardi about a DPRK sanctions
violation in Germany, without
yet much of a response. I
notice that the Italian
mission stopped sending Inner
City Press any information at
all in February 2017. Please
explain." In the afternoon,
the Italian Mission's
spokesperson Giovanni Davoli
replied, "the Panel of Experts
was not aware of this matter.
Therefore the Committee could
not be. The Panel announced
they are going to open an
investigation. Once the
Committee will receive the
report of the panel, we might
be able to comment further."
We await that, and another
answer.
Inner City Press also on
May 18 asked UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric about
Ambassador Haley's response -
but all Dujarric would do was
refer, positively, to a WIPO
press release. In its press
release, WIPO says "a DPRK
individual citizen applicant
filed an international patent
application under WIPO’s PCT
system in respect of a process
for production of sodium
cyanide." Are there really
"individual applicants" in
today's North Korea? Isn't the
import of sodium cyanide into
North Korea a violation of UN
sanctions? Dujarric called
this WIPO's "very clear
explanation." Inner City Press
repeatedly asked Dujarric to
state if the Secretariat finds
WIPO's statement on May 16 --
before Ambassador Haley's
response -- sufficient.
Apparently yes. We'll have
more on this: Inner City Press
has asked other UN Security
Council members. Watch this
site. In an earlier exchange
with UN Spokesman Stephane
Dujarric, the UN itself
acknowledged that the Security
Council's Panel of Experts is
belatedly looking into it as a
possible sanctions violation.
Video
here, transcript below.
Later to May's President of
the UN Security Council,
Uruguay's Elbio Rosselli,
Inner City Press asked about
UN WIPO's (non) compliance
with UN sanctions, working on
a patent for North Korea's
production of sodium cyanide.
Periscope video here.
Ambassador Rosselli said
he had not heard of the issue.
At the UN's May 16 noon
briefing, Inner City Press had
asked the UN about that and
its reporting that the UN
Federal Credit Union,
regulated by the US National
Credit Union Administration,
openly solicits the business
of both North Korean employees
of the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea's mission to
the UN and the members of the
UN Association of the USA
(UNA-USA), amid questions of
immunity and a previous UNFCU
settlement for sanctions
violations. UN
briefing video here,
from Min 10:20.
UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric dodged on
whether Secretary General
Antonio Guterres would this
time talk to WIPO chief
Francis Gurry, as he did not
as Gurry deployed criminal
defamation law against the
press; he also wouldn't answer
on UNFCU. UN transcript:
Inner City Press: About
WIPO [World Intellectual
Property Organization] doing a
patent application for North
Korea for the production of
sodium cyanide, which is
banned to be brought into the
country. Before, it
wasn't clear to me if the
Secretary-General had
communicated with WIPO about
their use of criminal
defamation against
journalists. But, is
this something that concerns
him? I also want to ask
you about the UN Federal
Credit Union (UNFCU) openly
soliciting deposits from… from
the Mission of North Korea, as
well as the employees of the
Mission despite having
previously settled sanctions
charges for just such activity
on another sanctioned
country. Do you think
that this is consistent with
this whole idea of tightening
up?
Spokesman Dujarric: I
don't speak for the Credit
Union. They're an
independent body. I
would agree… I would urge you
to question them. On the
[Democratic People’s Republic
of Korea] and the Fox News
report, obviously, I think
what's contained in the report
is disturbing and demands
looking into. The Panel
of Experts… the Security
Council Panel of Experts, as
you know, is an independent
team reporting to the
Council. And they have
the prerogative to look into
all alleged violations of DPRK
sanctions and report to the
Council
accordingly. I
think, as noted in the
article, the Panel's
coordinator said the Panel
will look into the
issue. And I think we'll
need… the Panel will do its
work and report back.
And if… we will obviously look
more directly into the issue,
as well from our end.
Inner City Press: Given
that there have been previous
allegations and reported
retaliation at WIPO concerning
activities with North Korea,
do you or the
Secretary-General think it's
something that at the CEB
[Chief Executives Board] or
some kind of system-wide, does
it need to be reiterated to
the UN agencies that these
sanctions are reported?
Spokesman: I think the
need… the absolute need to
respect the sanctions regime,
both whether it's from Member
States or within the UN, I
think, is clear and should be
clear to everyone.
UNFCU's
website lists
under “Missions to the UN in
New York eligible to join
UNFCU” that of “North Korea
(DPRK"). Inner City Press
asked UNFCU's Senior Manager
of Media Relations Elisabeth
Philippe questions including
“why some UN member states'
missions to the UN are
eligible to join UNFCU,
including the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea,
and others are not, why
members of UNA-USA became
eligible to join UNFCU, what
regulatory filings in any
UNFCU made for this change in
field of membership, and any
restrictions on the use of
these UNA-USA members' funds,
and what services UNFCU offers
to UN agencies and country
teams, in which countries, and
if there are any restrictions
or safeguards.”
On deeming
the North Korean mission and
all of its employees eligible,
UNFCU's Ms. Philippe told
Inner City Press, “The
employees of any mission to
the United Nations based in
New York are eligible to apply
for UNFCU membership. The
employees of all missions are
eligible to join once their
mission has submitted an
application and been
approved.” The website says
the mission itself can join
UNFCU. On May 10, Inner City
Press asked the chairman of
the UN Security Council's
North Korea Sanctions
Committee Sebastiano Cardi
about North Korea's embassy in
Berlin
renting out space as a hostel,
video
here. What safeguards
does UNFCU, with UNA-USA's
members in its field of
membership, have?
On UNFCU
expanding its field of
membership to including anyone
who joins UNA-USA, Ms.
Philippe told Inner City
Press, “UNA-USA is the largest
UN advocacy organization in
the United States. UNFCU is a
financial organization
providing retail banking for
the UN community. Members of
UNA-USA, who are US citizens
or permanent residents of the
US, are eligible to become
members of UNFCU. In December
2013, the National Credit
Union Administration (NCUA),
the US regulatory body which
oversees US federal credit
unions, approved the expansion
of UNFCU membership to include
UNA-USA based on a shared
mission and values in support
of the United Nations. UNA-USA
members who become members of
UNFCU are eligible for the
full suite of products and
services available to UNFCU’s
field of membership.”
But what
is in the “full suit of
products and services”
available from UNFCU? The US
Office of Financial Asset
Control or OFAC settled
charges against UNFCU for, in
connection with Mission
employees, violating
sanctions, see here. And Inner
City Press' third question,
about precisely what services
“UNFCU offers to UN agencies
and country teams” - including
for example in North Korea -
remained at publication time
unanswered. Now this: "As a
member-owned financial
institution that serves the UN
community globally, UNFCU
provides bank account services
to UN/agency staff, and
consultants subject to payroll
requirements of the various UN
agencies and subject to the
rules and regulations
governing all US Financial
Institutions. Accounts are
maintained in US dollars and
are protected by federal share
insurance through the National
Credit Union Administration.
UNFCU complies with US
regulations, including those
governing US economic
sanctions." But why then did
UNFCU settle charges of
sanctions violations? We'll
have more on this. Inner City
Press previously exclusively
reported for example
that "Sudanese nationals
working for the UN have had
part of their salaries paid
into UN Federal Credit Union
accounts, in U.S. dollars.
Then they were told that these
dollar accounts were frozen,
and could only be transferred
to the Bank of Khartoum."
Watch this site.
***
Feedback:
Editorial [at] innercitypress.com
Past
(and future?) UN Office: S-303, UN, NY 10017 USA
For now: Box 20047,
Dag Hammarskjold Station NY NY 10017
Reporter's mobile (and weekends):
718-716-3540
Other,
earlier Inner City Press are listed here, and some are available in
the ProQuest service, and now on Lexis-Nexis.
Copyright
2006-2017 Inner City Press, Inc. To request reprint or other
permission, e-contact Editorial [at] innercitypress.com
for