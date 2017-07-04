UNITED NATIONS,
Now the US
Mission says,
"Ambassador
Haley and her
counterparts
from Japan,
France, the
United
Kingdom, and
the Republic
of Korea
requested an
emergency UN
Security
Council
meeting to be
held in the
open chamber
in response to
North Korea’s
latest nuclear
test. The
Security
Council
session will
be held
tomorrow,
Monday,
September 4,
at 10:00 a.m.
EDT." On
September 3 in
Vienna it was
said, "Journalists
with permanent
accreditation
to the VIC
need no
further
credentials.
All others
must be signed
in separately
upon
presentation
of a Press
ID." Again
with the
two-tier media
access system
- and although
CTBTO's
twitter
feed replied
to Inner City
Press that it
would be
webstreamed on
CTBTO.org, it
was not. There
appeared an
apology and
link to Facebook
Live, with less than
60 viewers.
[Later, the
Facebook video
was put up on
YouTube, here.]
Zerbo said,
among other
things, "With
regard to the
plume,
wherever it
goes, we have
stations...
Right now the
plume seems to
be going north... Twitter
feed is forced
on us by
media, by
you... First
to our member
states, then a
statement,
then tweet, I
think we have
to follow the
modern world.
Our prime way
to communicate
is to our
member
states." This is
today's UN /
international
system.
Many hours later,
Antonio Guterres or really
his spokesman who refused 15 of Inner City
Press' 17 questions last
week put this out: "The
Secretary-General condemns
the underground nuclear
test announced by the
Democratic People’s
Republic of Korea (DPRK). This act
is yet another serious
breach of the DPRK’s
international obligations
and undermines
international
non-proliferation and
disarmament efforts. This
act is also profoundly
destabilizing for regional
security. The DPRK is the
only country that
continues to break the
norm against nuclear test
explosions. The
Secretary-General
reiterates his call on the
DPRK leadership to cease
such acts and to comply
fully with its
international obligations
under relevant Security
Council resolutions. The
Secretary-General remains
in contact with all
parties concerned."
Guterres had no comment on
WIPO working on North Korea's
cyanide patent. In late August
after North Korea submitted a
letter to the UN Security
Council about the joint US -
South Korea military exercised
(Inner City Press put it
online here),
North Korea fired a missile
right over Japan's Hokkaido
island. On August 29, there
was an emergency UN Security
Council meeting - leading to
the read out and adoption in
the Council chamber past 8 pm,
of Presidential Statement,
below, that Inner City Press
published before the meeting.
After Egypt read it out -
Egyptian state media Akhbar al
Yom, to which the UN is trying
to give Inner City Press' long
time office, was not even
present for this - there were
speeches by Nikki Haley,
Japan's Bessho, China's Liu
and Russia's Nebenzia. Then UN
Security threw the press out
of the stakeout, to continue
work in the lobby since its
long time office is assigned
to a no-show DPI and UNCA
favored retired former
journalist. Since then, UN
Security refused to allow
Inner City Press to enter the
UN - at a time tourists as
well as state media retirees
like Akhbar al Yom's Sanaa
Youssef and others are allowed
in - to do its work, on this.
Inner
City Press on
September 1
asked
Ambassador
Alemu four
questions,
including on
Burundi (on
the Council's
agenda) and
the Oromo
Protests,
a major human
rights issue.
Video
here.
But
when the UN
Department of
Public
Information
wrote up the
press
conference, it
did not even
MENTION
Burundi, much
less the Oromo
protests. See
UN document here. What
is wrong with
UN DPI, a corrupt
UN Department
which spends
$200 million a
year in public
funds, but doe
not even has
any rules,
content
neutral or
otherwise, on
how it
accredits
and/or restricts
the
independent
press which
covers the UN?
Where is the
new head of
DPI, Alison Smale,
listed as
starting
September 1?
Where is
Antonio
Guterres,
still silent
on the
reversal of
the Kenyan
election scam
he praised,
and whose
spokesman
Stephane
Dujarric
refused to
answer 14 of
Inner City
Press' 17
questions last
week? On the morning
of August 29, US Ambassador
Nikki Haley stopped at the
Security Council stakeout and
said, as to North Korea,
"Enough is enough." Alamy
photos here.
UK Deputy Ambassador Jonathan
Allen said that he didn't want
to prejudge the meeting, but
that the entire world condemns
North Korea's action. (This
included, however belatedly,
UN Secretary General Antonio
Guterres, or at least his
Associate Spokesperson. Under
Guterres, the UN World
Intellectual Property
Organization has helped North
Korea with cyanide patent(s),
as Inner City Press asked
Nikki Haley about, see below.)
Meanwhile the chair of the UN
Security Council 1718
Committee, Sebastiano Cardi of
Italy, told Inner City Press
DPRK arms sales to Syria
and/or the UAE was not
discussed in his August 25
meeting. Vine Camera video here.
The UN Security Council on
Saturday August 5 met and
adopted new sanctions,
including a ban on the export
of seafood, iron and iron ore,
lead and lead ore. On the
evening of August 4 the UN
itself allow North Korea to
censor an art exhibit in its
lobby (exclusive Inner City
Press coverage here),
at an event attended by
(former?) US Mission to the UN
spokesperson Kurtis Cooper. On
August 8, Senator Edward J.
Markey (D-MA), top Democrat on
the East Asia Subcommittee of
the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee, said that “a
miniature nuclear warhead in
North Korea is a massive and
unacceptable threat to the
United States... We need a
coherent and comprehensive
strategy from the Trump
administration that focuses on
immediate direct diplomacy and
increased economic pressure,
along with military deterrence
with regional allies to
confront this grave national
security threat. Last
weekend, the United Nations
Security Council imposed
sweeping new sanctions to
slash North Korea’s exports by
upwards of $1 billion. The UN
took an important step, but...
President Trump must work to
start direct and immediate
talks with North Korea.
We cannot afford to wait any
longer. The consequences of
inaction are too great.” We'll
have more on this. In other UN
censorship news, while Inner
City Press remains under
restriction, the Egyptian
state media the UN is trying
to give its office to didn't
even come in, with Egypt as
Security Council president.
The UN was asked but would not
explain this absurdity. On
August 4 Inner City Press
notice a sign outside
windowless UN Conference Room
A, of a "Mission of the United
States of America: Security
Council Experts Meeting
[Closed]," to begin at 11 am.
Photo here.
Inner City Press staked it
out, but no one went into the
room at that time.
Nevertheless by the afternoon
a lone Security "Council
diplomat" was spoon-feeding Reuters
that on Saturday, with a high
likelihood, the Council would
ban
exports of coal, iron, iron
ore, lead, lead ore and
seafood. Seafood!
What about the UN's World
Intellectual Property
Organization's work on North
Korea's cyancide patent? The
UN, and the wire service, were
fine with that, as they were
with now-convicted Macau based
businessman Ng Lap Seng buying
the UN, its Department of
Public Information and its allies.
Absurdly CBS on July 29 had a
headline about the US wanting
a UN Security Council meeting,
including in the body of a the
story Nikki Haley's quote that
"We have not called for a
meeting." Photo
here. On July 31, Inner
City Press asked the president
of the Security Council for
July, Liu Jieyi of China, if
any question for a meeting had
been received, and he said no.
Yet CBS still had the story
up, and was re-tweeting it,
see below. As Inner City Press
noted, this from a media which
never reported on the UN's
World Intellectual Property
Organization working on North
Korea's cyanide
patent - nor, hardly, on
the six guilty
verdicts in the UN bribery
case, even as the UN says it
should be paid for its
corruption in the Ng Lap Seng
UN bribery case. Now Nikki
Haley has directly denied the
CBS story, calling it
misreporting: "Following North
Korea’s second ICBM launch on
Friday, many have asked
whether the United States will
seek an emergency Security
Council session on Monday.
Some have even misreported
that we are seeking such a
session. That is mistaken.
There is no point in having an
emergency session if it
produces nothing of
consequence. North Korea is
already subject to numerous
Security Council resolutions
that they violate with
impunity and that are not
complied with by all UN Member
States. An additional Security
Council resolution that does
not significantly increase the
international pressure on
North Korea is of no value. In
fact, it is worse than
nothing, because it sends the
message to the North Korean
dictator that the
international community is
unwilling to seriously
challenge him. China must
decide whether it is finally
willing to take this vital
step. The time for talk is
over. The danger the North
Korean regime poses to
international peace is now
clear to all." Eight hours
after this, CBS re-tweeted the
story. Due to this,
extrapolating who the non-US
source could be, we note
sycophantry to the South
Korean mission, given that its
Ban Ki-moon was Secretary
General. Meanwhile the
UN system continues to recruit
internationally for "Junior
Professional Officers" to work
for it in Pyongyang, here
- Inner City Press on July 5
asked UN Spokesman Stephane
Dujarric about that,
and for all details on any
North Korean participation in
or agreements with the UN JPO
program. On July 10, Inner
City Press asked the head of
the UN's Department of
Economic and Social Affairs Wu
Hongbo, who said he'd read
Inner City Press' previous
coverage, to explain if North
Korea can as it has at WIPO
place a staffer into the UN
Department of Political
Affairs. Video here.
His answer(s) didn't make it
clear that North Korea can't.
On July 7, after Dujarric had
not answered for two days,
Inner City Press asked again
and it turned out Dujarric had
an answer he would not have
given if not asked again, in
the briefing. From the UN transcript.
The UN's World Intellectual
Property Organization had
defended working on cyanide
patents for North Korea, and
Guterres' spokespeople had
defended it. But on July 4 the
UN issued this: "The
Secretary-General strongly
condemns the launch of a
ballistic missile of possible
intercontinental range
conducted by the Democratic
People’s Republic of Korea
(DPRK) on 4 July 2017. This
action is yet another brazen
violation of Security Council
resolutions and constitutes a
dangerous escalation of the
situation. The DPRK leadership
must cease further provocative
actions and comply fully with
its international obligations.
The Secretary-General
underlines the importance of
maintaining the unity of the
international community in
addressing this serious
challenge." The US Mission's
subsequent press release said,
"A short time ago, Ambassador
Nikki Haley and her
counterparts from Japan and
the Republic of Korea
requested an emergency UN
Security Council meeting to be
held in the open chamber in
response to North Korea’s
intercontinental ballistic
missile launch. The Security
Council session will be held
tomorrow afternoon at 3:00
p.m. EDT." After the last
launch, the UN Security
Council added to its sanctions
list 14 individuals and four
companies. Inner City Press
put the resolution online here.
This as some on the UN
Security Council, and UN
Secretary General Antonio
Guterres or at least his
spokesman Stephane
Dujarric have no problem
with or comment on the UN's
own World Intellectual
Property Organization helps
North Korea with a patent
application for social cyanide
(WIPO site here).
On
Capitol Hill on June 28, Rep.
Chris Smith (R-NJ) urged US
Ambassador to the UN Nikki
Haley to act on WIPO,
including its retaliation
against whistleblowers. Haley
spoke about reviewing
peacekeeping missions, which
is needed - as is a review and
reversal of the UN's lack of
protections for free press,
and continued restrictions on
investigative Press. At the
day's UN noon briefing Inner
City Press asked UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric, UN
Transcript here.
The UN Secretariat also backed
up WIPO on May 26 when Inner
City Press asked, transcript here and
below. Inner City Press on May
16 began to ask US Ambassador
to the UN Nikki Haley about it
(video
here). On May 17, Nikki
Haley replied to Inner City
Press' question: "All parts of
the UN system need to support
the Security Council in its
efforts to respond to the
grave threat of North Korea’s
weapons of mass destruction
programs. Sodium cyanide is
banned for export to North
Korea by the Security Council.
A common sense reaction would
be for WIPO to inform the
Council of such patent
applications. Its failure to
do so may have dangerous
consequences.”
The UN through
spokesman Stephane Dujarric
told Inner City Press it
supports WIPO, video
here. On May 19, Inner
City Press asked North Korea's
Ambassador Kim In Ryong about
it, without answer. Video
here. Then the US
Mission to the UN issued a
longer press release, here.
On May 26, Inner City Press
asked the UN's deputy
spokesperson Farhan Haq to
respond. UN transcript.
That is not leadership. Inner
City Press adds: condemnation
should also include the UN
Federal Credit Union, which is
soliciting the funds of the
North Korean mission and its
employees, as well as UNA-USA
members. Inner City Press on
the morning of May 18 asked
the chair of the UN Security
Council's North Korea
sanctions committee, the
Italian Mission to the UN
under Sebastiano Cardi, "Does
your Mission, which holds the
chair of the 1718 Committee,
agree that WIPO should have
informed the Security Council
of this work with North Korea?
I recently asked Ambassador
Cardi about a DPRK sanctions
violation in Germany, without
yet much of a response. I
notice that the Italian
mission stopped sending Inner
City Press any information at
all in February 2017. Please
explain." In the afternoon,
the Italian Mission's
spokesperson Giovanni Davoli
replied, "the Panel of Experts
was not aware of this matter.
Therefore the Committee could
not be. The Panel announced
they are going to open an
investigation. Once the
Committee will receive the
report of the panel, we might
be able to comment further."
We await that, and another
answer.
Inner City Press also on
May 18 asked UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric about
Ambassador Haley's response -
but all Dujarric would do was
refer, positively, to a WIPO
press release. In its press
release, WIPO says "a DPRK
individual citizen applicant
filed an international patent
application under WIPO’s PCT
system in respect of a process
for production of sodium
cyanide." Are there really
"individual applicants" in
today's North Korea? Isn't the
import of sodium cyanide into
North Korea a violation of UN
sanctions? Dujarric called
this WIPO's "very clear
explanation." Inner City Press
repeatedly asked Dujarric to
state if the Secretariat finds
WIPO's statement on May 16 --
before Ambassador Haley's
response -- sufficient.
Apparently yes. We'll have
more on this: Inner City Press
has asked other UN Security
Council members. Watch this
site. In an earlier exchange
with UN Spokesman Stephane
Dujarric, the UN itself
acknowledged that the Security
Council's Panel of Experts is
belatedly looking into it as a
possible sanctions violation.
Video
here, transcript below.
Later to May's President of
the UN Security Council,
Uruguay's Elbio Rosselli,
Inner City Press asked about
UN WIPO's (non) compliance
with UN sanctions, working on
a patent for North Korea's
production of sodium cyanide.
Periscope video here.
Ambassador Rosselli said
he had not heard of the issue.
At the UN's May 16 noon
briefing, Inner City Press had
asked the UN about that and
its reporting that the UN
Federal Credit Union,
regulated by the US National
Credit Union Administration,
openly solicits the business
of both North Korean employees
of the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea's mission to
the UN and the members of the
UN Association of the USA
(UNA-USA), amid questions of
immunity and a previous UNFCU
settlement for sanctions
violations. UN
briefing video here,
from Min 10:20.
UN Spokesman
Stephane Dujarric dodged on
whether Secretary General
Antonio Guterres would this
time talk to WIPO chief
Francis Gurry, as he did not
as Gurry deployed criminal
defamation law against the
press; he also wouldn't answer
on UNFCU. UN transcript.
UNFCU's website lists
under “Missions to the UN in
New York eligible to join
UNFCU” that of “North Korea
(DPRK"). Inner City Press
asked UNFCU's Senior Manager
of Media Relations Elisabeth
Philippe questions including
“why some UN member states'
missions to the UN are
eligible to join UNFCU,
including the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea,
and others are not, why
members of UNA-USA became
eligible to join UNFCU, what
regulatory filings in any
UNFCU made for this change in
field of membership, and any
restrictions on the use of
these UNA-USA members' funds,
and what services UNFCU offers
to UN agencies and country
teams, in which countries, and
if there are any restrictions
or safeguards." On deeming the
North Korean mission and all
of its employees eligible,
UNFCU's Ms. Philippe told
Inner City Press, “The
employees of any mission to
the United Nations based in
New York are eligible to apply
for UNFCU membership. The
employees of all missions are
eligible to join once their
mission has submitted an
application and been
approved.” The website says
the mission itself can join
UNFCU. On May 10, Inner City
Press asked the chairman of
the UN Security Council's
North Korea Sanctions
Committee Sebastiano Cardi
about North Korea's embassy in
Berlin
renting out space as a hostel,
video
here. What safeguards
does UNFCU, with UNA-USA's
members in its field of
membership, have?
On UNFCU
expanding its field of
membership to including anyone
who joins UNA-USA, Ms.
Philippe told Inner City
Press, “UNA-USA is the largest
UN advocacy organization in
the United States. UNFCU is a
financial organization
providing retail banking for
the UN community. Members of
UNA-USA, who are US citizens
or permanent residents of the
US, are eligible to become
members of UNFCU. In December
2013, the National Credit
Union Administration (NCUA),
the US regulatory body which
oversees US federal credit
unions, approved the expansion
of UNFCU membership to include
UNA-USA based on a shared
mission and values in support
of the United Nations. UNA-USA
members who become members of
UNFCU are eligible for the
full suite of products and
services available to UNFCU’s
field of membership." But what
is in the “full suit of
products and services”
available from UNFCU? The US
Office of Financial Asset
Control or OFAC settled
charges against UNFCU for, in
connection with Mission
employees, violating
sanctions, see here. And Inner
City Press' third question,
about precisely what services
“UNFCU offers to UN agencies
and country teams” - including
for example in North Korea -
remained at publication time
unanswered. Now this: "As a
member-owned financial
institution that serves the UN
community globally, UNFCU
provides bank account services
to UN/agency staff, and
consultants subject to payroll
requirements of the various UN
agencies and subject to the
rules and regulations
governing all US Financial
Institutions. Accounts are
maintained in US dollars and
are protected by federal share
insurance through the National
Credit Union Administration.
UNFCU complies with US
regulations, including those
governing US economic
sanctions." But why then did
UNFCU settle charges of
sanctions violations? We'll
have more on this. Inner City
Press previously exclusively
reported for example
that "Sudanese nationals
working for the UN have had
part of their salaries paid
into UN Federal Credit Union
accounts, in U.S. dollars.
Then they were told that these
dollar accounts were frozen,
and could only be transferred
to the Bank of Khartoum."
Watch this site.
***
