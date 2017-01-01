| After
UNITED NATIONS,
September 8 – When Nikki Haley
spoke last on North Korea's
hydrogen bomb test in the UN
Security Council on US Labor
Day, called for a vote on new
sanctions on Kim Jong Un's
government next Monday,
September 11. Now
on the evening
of September 8
it's
announced:
"This evening,
the United
States
informed the
UN Security
Council that
it intends to
call a meeting
to vote on a
draft
resolution to
establish
additional
sanctions on
North Korea on
Monday,
September 11."
Game on, watch
this site. On
September 6, the US draft is
out, and it would among other
things ban export of oil
products to North Korea and
crack down on the hiring of
North Koreans as foreign
workers, see below. Now
Treasury Secretary Steve
Mnuchin has said, ""I have an
executive order prepared. It's
ready to go to the president.
It will authorize me to stop
doing trade, and put sanctions
on anybody that does trade
with North Korea. The
president will consider that
at the appropriate time once
he gives the U.N. time to
act." Watch this site From the
draft, "Ban the hiring and
paying of DPRK laborers used
to generate foreign export
earnings:
Expresses concern that DPRK
nationals frequently work in
other States for the purpose
of generating foreign export
earnings that the DPRK uses to
support its prohibited nuclear
and
ballistic missile programs,
decides that all Member States
shall not provide work
authorizations for DPRK
nationals in their
jurisdictions in connection
with admission to their
territories unless the
Committee determines on a
case-by-case basis in advance
that
employment of DPRK nationals
in a member state’s
jurisdiction is required for
the delivery
of humanitarian assistance,
denuclearization or any other
purpose consistent with the
objectives of resolutions 1718
(2006), 1874 (2009), 2087
(2013), 2094 (2013), 2270
(2016),
2321 (2016), 2356 (2017), 2371
(2017), or this resolution,
and further decides that if a
Member State determines that a
DPRK national who is not a
national of that Member State
is
remitting funds to the DPRK
government, then the Member
State shall expel the DPRK
national from its territory
for the purpose of
repatriation to the DPRK
subject to applicable
national and international
law, including international
refugee law and international
human rights law, and the
United Nations Headquarters
Agreement and the Convention
on the
Privileges and Immunities of
the United Nations; (Modified
OP11 of UNSCR 2371)" It would
also ban oil exports to North
Korea: "Ban exports of crude
oil, condensate, refined
petroleum products, and
natural gas liquids to
the DPRK: Decides that all
Member States shall prohibit
the direct or indirect supply,
sale or
transfer to the DPRK, through
their territories or by their
nationals, or using their flag
vessels
or aircraft, and whether or
not originating in their
territories, of all crude oil,
condensates,
refined petroleum products,
and natural gas liquids;
(New)." Would Russia, for one,
vote for this? In just a few
days? UNlikely. Haley had at
the begin of the September 4
meeting recounted 24 years of
history. (Inner City Press
asked UK Ambassador Matthew
Rycroft on his way in about
Myanmar and the Rohingya, here.)
Russia's Ambassador Nebenzia
called Haley's an "excursion"
into history and reiterated
his country's and China's
freeze for freeze proposal.
China's Liu Jieyi said, as
transcribed by Inner City
Press: "The Chinese government
resolutely opposes and
strongly condemns the nuclear
test of the DPRK in violation
of the UNSC resolutions.
Achieving the denuclearization
of the Korean peninsula and
maintaining the nuclear
non-proliferation system and
peace and stability in
Northeast Asia, this is the
firm stance of the Chinese
government…we strongly urge
the DPRK to face up swuarely
to the firm will of the
international community on the
issue of the denuclearization
of the peninsula and earnestly
abide by the resolutions of
the council…The situation of
the peninsula is deteriorating
constantly as we speak,
falling into a vicious
circle. The situation must be
resolved peacefully. China
will never allow chaos and war
on the peninsula. The parties
concerned must strengthen
their sense of urgency…take
practical measures, make joint
efforts together to ease the
situation, restart the
dialogue and talks, and
prevent further deterioration
of the situation on the
peninsula. The proposal by
China and Russia of a 2 track
approach, which promotes the
denuclearization of the
peninsula and establishment of
a peace mechanism in parallel,
the suspension for suspension
initiative, which calls for
the DPRK to suspend its
nuclear and missile activities
and for the US and the RoK to
suspend their large scale
military exercises and step by
step concession from Russia
are the basis on which brought
countries jointly proposed a
road map to resolve the
issue.…we hope the parties
concerned will seriously
consider this and actively
respond to it. China calls
upon the International
Community to jointly and
comprehensively and fully
implement the relevant
resolutions of the SC on DPRK,
firmly push forward the goal
of denuclearization of the
peninsula, and maintain peace
and stability on the
peninsula." Earlier, Haley
said, "Kim Jong Un's abusive
use of missiles shows he is
begging for war. War is never
something the US wants. But
our patience not unlimited....
The idea of "freeze for
freeze" is insulting. When an
ICBM is pointed at you, do not
lower your guard. Enough is
enough. The incremental
approach has not worked. We
must "quickly enact the
strongest sanctions here in
UNSC. We have kicked can down
road long enough. There is no
road left." Two days before
today's reported North Korean
nuclear test, incoming UN
Security Council president for
September Tekeda Alemu of
Ethiopia held a long press
conference at the UN and only
mentioned North Korea once,
per the UN Department of
Public Information's summary,
here.
Will the Security Council and
its president still leave New
York for five days? This
as some on the
UN Security
Council, and
UN Secretary
General
Antonio
Guterres or at
least his
spokesman Stephane Dujarric have no
problem with
or comment on
the UN's own
World
Intellectual
Property
Organization
helps North
Korea with a
patent
application
for social
cyanide (WIPO
site here).
On
Capitol Hill
on June 28,
Rep. Chris
Smith (R-NJ)
urged US
Ambassador to
the UN Nikki
Haley to act
on WIPO,
including its
retaliation
against
whistleblowers.
Haley spoke
about
reviewing
peacekeeping
missions,
which is
needed - as is
a review and
reversal of
the UN's lack
of protections
for free
press, and
continued
restrictions
on
investigative
Press. At the
day's UN noon
briefing Inner
City Press
asked UN
Spokesman
Stephane
Dujarric, UN
Transcript here. The UN
Secretariat
also backed up
WIPO on May 26
when Inner
City Press
asked,
transcript here and
below. Inner
City Press on
May 16 began
to ask US
Ambassador to
the UN Nikki
Haley about it
(video
here). On
May 17, Nikki
Haley replied
to Inner City
Press'
question: "All
parts of the
UN system need
to support the
Security
Council in its
efforts to
respond to the
grave threat
of North
Korea’s
weapons of
mass
destruction
programs.
Sodium cyanide
is banned for
export to
North Korea by
the Security
Council. A
common sense
reaction would
be for WIPO to
inform the
Council of
such patent
applications.
Its failure to
do so may have
dangerous
consequences.”
Inner
City Press on September 1
asked Ambassador Alemu four
questions, including on
Burundi (on the Council's
agenda) and the Oromo
Protests, a major human
rights issue. Video
here.
But
when the UN Department of
Public Information wrote up
the press conference, it did
not even MENTION Burundi, much
less the Oromo protests. See
UN document here.
What is wrong with UN DPI, a corrupt
UN Department which spends
$200 million a year in public
funds, but doe not even has
any rules, content neutral or
otherwise, on how it accredits
and/or restricts
the independent press which
covers the UN? Where is the
new head of DPI, Alison Smale?
In response to Inner City
Press asking why Burundi,
where even the UN says there
is a risk of genocide, is not
on his September Program of
Work nor on the agenda of the
Council's visit to Addis
Ababa, Alemu on September 1 -
not covered by the UN - said
that you can't compare Burundi
to Central African Republic,
that Burundi has “strong state
institutions.” But it is that
very “strength,” which some
say the country shares with
Ethiopia, and with until
recently military-ruled
Myanmar about which Inner City
Press also asked, that has led
to the human rights
violations. In this context,
Inner City Press asked Alemu
about the Oromo protests - and
crackdown - in his country. He
diplomatically chided Inner
City Press for not having
asked in private, saying that
social media has played a
dangerous role. Meanwhile the
UN brags about its
(propaganda) social media
work. We'll have more on this.
Alamy photos here.
Earlier on September 1 in
Alemu's briefing to countries
not on the Security Council,
Bangladesh specifically asked
that the Council remain seized
of the situation in Myanmar.
When Inner City Press asked
Alemu about this, he said he
still had to inform himself
more about that situation. The
Security Council is traveling
to Addis from September 5
through 9, when alongside
African Union consultations
the Council's member will meet
for an hour with Prime
Minister Hailemariam Desalegn,
Alemu said. The Council will
receive the “maiden briefings”
late in the month of the new
Under Secretaries General of
OCHA and on Counter-Terrorism.
There will be peacekeeping on
September 20, during the High
Level week of the UN General
Assembly, and Yemen on
September 26. But tellingly,
there will not be Burundi. And
when Alemu added Mali to a
September 5 meeting, despite
his answer to FUNCA, not all
media were told. Watch this
site.
***
