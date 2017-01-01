| After
N Korea H-Bomb Test, US Said It'd Ban
All Oil Exports to DPRK, Now Keep The
Same
By Matthew
Russell Lee, Patreon video
UNITED NATIONS,
September 11 – When Nikki
Haley spoke on North Korea's
hydrogen bomb test in the UN
Security Council on US Labor
Day, she called for a vote on
new sanctions on Kim Jong Un's
government on September 11. On
September 6, the US draft came
out, saying it would among
other things BAN oil exports
to North Korea (see language
below); CNN is still using
that term. But here is what
the September 10 revised draft
says: "Decides that all Member
State shall not supply, sell,
or transfer to the DPRK in any
period of
twelve months after the date
of adoption of this resolution
an amount of crude oil that is
in
excess of the amount that the
Member State supplied, sold or
transferred in the period of
twelve months prior to
adoption of this resolution,
unless the Committee approves
in advance on a case-by-case
basis a shipment of crude oil
is exclusively for livelihood
purposes of DPRK nationals and
unrelated to the DPRK’s
nuclear or ballistic missile
programmes or
other activities prohibited by
resolutions 1718 (2006), 1874
(2009), 2087 (2013), 2094
(2013), 2270 (2016), 2321
(2016), 2356 (2017), 2371
(2017) or this resolution;
(New)" And here was the US
original draft: "Ban exports
of crude oil, condensate,
refined petroleum products,
and natural gas liquids tothe
DPRK: Decides that all Member
States shall prohibit the
direct or indirect supply,
sale or transfer to the DPRK,
through their territories or
by their nationals, or using
their flag vessels or
aircraft, and whether or not
originating in their
territories, of all crude oil,
condensates, refined petroleum
products, and natural gas
liquids; (New)." Would Russia,
for one, vote even for this?
Haley had at the begin of the
September 4 meeting recounted
24 years of history. (Inner
City Press asked UK Ambassador
Matthew Rycroft on his way in
about Myanmar and the
Rohingya, here.)
Russia's Ambassador Nebenzia
called Haley's an "excursion"
into history and reiterated
his country's and China's
freeze for freeze proposal.
China's Liu Jieyi said, as
transcribed by Inner City
Press: "The Chinese government
resolutely opposes and
strongly condemns the nuclear
test of the DPRK in violation
of the UNSC resolutions.
Achieving the denuclearization
of the Korean peninsula and
maintaining the nuclear
non-proliferation system and
peace and stability in
Northeast Asia, this is the
firm stance of the Chinese
government…we strongly urge
the DPRK to face up swuarely
to the firm will of the
international community on the
issue of the denuclearization
of the peninsula and earnestly
abide by the resolutions of
the council…The situation of
the peninsula is deteriorating
constantly as we speak,
falling into a vicious
circle. The situation must be
resolved peacefully. China
will never allow chaos and war
on the peninsula. The parties
concerned must strengthen
their sense of urgency…take
practical measures, make joint
efforts together to ease the
situation, restart the
dialogue and talks, and
prevent further deterioration
of the situation on the
peninsula. The proposal by
China and Russia of a 2 track
approach, which promotes the
denuclearization of the
peninsula and establishment of
a peace mechanism in parallel,
the suspension for suspension
initiative, which calls for
the DPRK to suspend its
nuclear and missile activities
and for the US and the RoK to
suspend their large scale
military exercises and step by
step concession from Russia
are the basis on which brought
countries jointly proposed a
road map to resolve the
issue.…we hope the parties
concerned will seriously
consider this and actively
respond to it. China calls
upon the International
Community to jointly and
comprehensively and fully
implement the relevant
resolutions of the SC on DPRK,
firmly push forward the goal
of denuclearization of the
peninsula, and maintain peace
and stability on the
peninsula." Earlier, Haley
said, "Kim Jong Un's abusive
use of missiles shows he is
begging for war. War is never
something the US wants. But
our patience not unlimited....
The idea of "freeze for
freeze" is insulting. When an
ICBM is pointed at you, do not
lower your guard. Enough is
enough. The incremental
approach has not worked. We
must "quickly enact the
strongest sanctions here in
UNSC. We have kicked can down
road long enough. There is no
road left." Two days before
today's reported North Korean
nuclear test, incoming UN
Security Council president for
September Tekeda Alemu of
Ethiopia held a long press
conference at the UN and only
mentioned North Korea once,
per the UN Department of
Public Information's summary,
here.
Will the Security Council and
its president still leave New
York for five days? This
as some on the
UN Security
Council, and
UN Secretary
General
Antonio
Guterres or at
least his
spokesman Stephane Dujarric have no
problem with
or comment on
the UN's own
World
Intellectual
Property
Organization
helps North
Korea with a
patent
application
for social
cyanide (WIPO
site here).
On
Capitol Hill
on June 28,
Rep. Chris
Smith (R-NJ)
urged US
Ambassador to
the UN Nikki
Haley to act
on WIPO,
including its
retaliation
against
whistleblowers.
Haley spoke
about
reviewing
peacekeeping
missions,
which is
needed - as is
a review and
reversal of
the UN's lack
of protections
for free
press, and
continued
restrictions
on
investigative
Press. At the
day's UN noon
briefing Inner
City Press
asked UN
Spokesman
Stephane
Dujarric, UN
Transcript here. The UN
Secretariat
also backed up
WIPO on May 26
when Inner
City Press
asked,
transcript here and
below. Inner
City Press on
May 16 began
to ask US
Ambassador to
the UN Nikki
Haley about it
(video
here). On
May 17, Nikki
Haley replied
to Inner City
Press'
question: "All
parts of the
UN system need
to support the
Security
Council in its
efforts to
respond to the
grave threat
of North
Korea’s
weapons of
mass
destruction
programs.
Sodium cyanide
is banned for
export to
North Korea by
the Security
Council. A
common sense
reaction would
be for WIPO to
inform the
Council of
such patent
applications.
Its failure to
do so may have
dangerous
consequences.”
Inner
City Press on September 1
asked Ambassador Alemu four
questions, including on
Burundi (on the Council's
agenda) and the Oromo
Protests, a major human
rights issue. Video
here.
But
when the UN Department of
Public Information wrote up
the press conference, it did
not even MENTION Burundi, much
less the Oromo protests. See
UN document here.
What is wrong with UN DPI, a corrupt
UN Department which spends
$200 million a year in public
funds, but doe not even has
any rules, content neutral or
otherwise, on how it accredits
and/or restricts
the independent press which
covers the UN? Where is the
new head of DPI, Alison Smale?
In response to Inner City
Press asking why Burundi,
where even the UN says there
is a risk of genocide, is not
on his September Program of
Work nor on the agenda of the
Council's visit to Addis
Ababa, Alemu on September 1 -
not covered by the UN - said
that you can't compare Burundi
to Central African Republic,
that Burundi has “strong state
institutions.” But it is that
very “strength,” which some
say the country shares with
Ethiopia, and with until
recently military-ruled
Myanmar about which Inner City
Press also asked, that has led
to the human rights
violations. In this context,
Inner City Press asked Alemu
about the Oromo protests - and
crackdown - in his country. He
diplomatically chided Inner
City Press for not having
asked in private, saying that
social media has played a
dangerous role. Meanwhile the
UN brags about its
(propaganda) social media
work. We'll have more on this.
