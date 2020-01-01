|US Says Info On Virgil
Griffith Could Implicate Safety and Impede
Investigation So Sealed
By Matthew
BBC
- Decrypt
- Guardian
UK - The
Source
SDNY COURTHOUSE,
Jan 16 – Virgil Griffith who
was arrested
on Thanksgiving on federal
charges of illegally traveling
to North Korea and provide
crypto currency advice and was
denied bail on December 26 was
on appeal on December 30
ordered released on bail.
Inner City Press' live-tweeted
thread here
Now on
January 16 a protective order
has been signed requiring
Griffith and his lawyer(s) to
not disseminate the discovery
information the US Attorney
will provide them because it
could "implicate the safety of
others and impede ongoing
investigations." Photo here.
The
indictment alludes to another
person to be bought to the
federal court in Manhattan.
But how could safety be
implicated?
Some
might ask, Does this imply a
North Korean whistleblower?
The Kim Jong Un government has
been charged with murderous
retaliation, including with
poison in airports outside of
the DPRK.
Or is it
just bluster, like the UN
"experts" saying that the
bare-bones indictment of
Griffith shows that the
purpose of the crypto-currency
conference? Inner City Press
will have more on this. More
On January
10 the US Attorney's Office
wrote to Judge P. Kevin Castel
and proposed that Griffith,
after obtaining a state ID in
Alabama, return to New York to
be arraigned on the indictment
on January 30. Their letter
makes reference to excluding
time under the Speedy Trial
Act in order to explore a
pre-trial disposition, which
usually means guilty plea and
settlement. But there is no
indication that is being
considered here. More on
Griffith
was not released on December
30, or for ten full days
after. And while the US
Attorney's Office initially
responded to Inner City Press'
questions by saying Griffith
had not yet been released,
then they stopped answering,
several time.
But in the
docket on January 9 was the
form, signed by Virgil
Griffith and the Deputy Clerk
of Court, and Assistant US
Attorney Kyle A. Wirshba. So
without explanation Virgil
Griffith was held over 10
days, until he was indicted.
On January
8 Inner City Press learned
that Griffith has been
formally indicted for
"conspiracy to violate the
International Emergency
Economic Powers Act,"
here. His case has been
assigned to SDNY Judge P.
Kevin Castel, as 20-cr-15: the
fifteenth criminal case of the
year in the U.S. District
Court for the Southern
District of New York.
This
information was NOT obtained
from the US Attorney's Office
which Inner City Press has
repeatedly asked in writing to
disclose whether they in fact
released Griffith on the bail
granted by Judge Broderick and
reported exclusively by Inner
But Inner
City Press on January 6
exclusively attended and
covered another
crypto-currency case in the
chambers of Judge Castel, SEC
v. Telegram (about its
proposed blockchain
Grams). We'll have more
On January
2, Inner City Press is
informed by the US Attorney's
press office that Griffith has
still not been released: "He
has not satisfied his bail
conditions yet. Still
awaiting the approval of his
co-signers and the posting of
properties as collateral."
The bail
appeal hearing began just
after 11 am before Judge
Broderick. Griffith's main
lawyer Brian E. Klein of Baker
Marquart LLP was present at
the defense table. In the
gallery along with Inner City
Press was Virgil Griffith's
father, who said he had been
reading Inner City Press'
tweets.
Despite
the US Attorney's Office,
which sent ever more senior
Assistants into the courtroom
as the proceeding went on,
hammering away about the Dark
Web and crypto currency
wallets in Virgil Griffith's
apartment in Singapore, as
well as his alleged mulling of
buying a St. Kitts passport,
Judge Broderick ordered him
released.
The
conditions include a $1
million bond secured by the
homes of his father and
sister. He will be allowed to
e-mail with his lawyers, and
even to use his passport card
for travel, pending getting an
Alabama state ID.
At the
proceeding's conclusion Inner
City Press asked the Assistant
US Attorney if his Office
could appeal Judge Broderick's
decision and, after a pause as
long as it took for the
elevator doors to close, he
said yes, it could be
appealed.
As Inner
City Press has complained, the
case until now has remained
sealed. That should be ending
- watch this site. Here's from
Inner City Press' exclusive
(live) reporting thread,
and
After bond signed
and house revisited, Virgil
Griffith will be released. His
father tells Inner City Press
he's been reading its tweets.
We've asked the Griffiths and
their lawyer to provide any
updates, and have been in
questions to the US Attorney's
Office. Watch this site.
And
The US Attorney's
Office cited his text messages
to his parents about
renouncing his U.S.
citizenship and setting up a
money laundering business in
North Korea.
In the
Magistrates Court of the U.S.
District Court for the
Southern District of New York
his parents were present,
along with Inner City Press as
the only media. They were
there since the morning, and
watched the other cases Inner
City Press reported on.
Assistant
US Attorney Kimberly Ravener
told SDNY Magistrate Judge
Barbara Moses that Griffith
had misled Pre-Trial Services
about his residence in Puerto
Rico; his laywer Mr. Buckley
first said Griffith owned it,
then that he rented.
Judge
Moses asked why he has a
residence in Puerto Rico.
Buckley said Puerto Rico is a
developing area in the crypto
space.
Griffith's
request to be released was
first stayed by SDNY District
Judge Denise Cote, operating a
"Part I" judge at the time.
Buckley at the conclusion near
5 pm of the bail denial
hearing on December 26 said he
and a colleague flying in
might seek to appeal. Inner
City Press will continue to
cover this case, as it covered
the OneCoin trial. Here
is its live-tweet threat of
***
