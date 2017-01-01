| When
UNITED NATIONS,
September 17 – As UN General
Assembly week started up on
Sunday, the US announced that
Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson would meet with his
Russian counterpart Sergey
Lavrov at 9 pm, at Russia's
Mission to the UN. Inner City
Press after asking Cote
d'Ivoire president Alassane
Ouattara a question about
Myanmar - without answer -
biked up to that Mission on
67th Street. There in the half
light were dozens of reporters
and photographers, waiting for
Tillerson to leave. In the
street were US body guards
with machine guns. Tillerson
emerged and said nothing,
driving away. Most of the
Western wire service
correspondents, one a
photographer who'd been at the
UN photo op with Ouattara but
not the stakeout with Ivorian
media, turned and left. Then
the spokesman for Lavrov, and
before him for now deceased
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin,
emerged and briefed in Russia.
Inner City Press was informed
second hard that she said the
topics had been Syria, Ukraine
and Minsk implementation, and
“North Africa.” Later the US
State Department said, “U.S.
Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov met
this evening in New York on
the sidelines of the United
Nations General Assembly. The
two recommitted to
deconflicting military
operations in Syria, reducing
the violence, and creating the
conditions for the Geneva
process to move forward,
pursuant to United Nations
Security Council Resolution
2254.” So what about North
Africa? Peacekeepers in
Ukraine? Watch this site.
***
