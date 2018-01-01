On Douma Chemical Weapons, Russia Mulls Shooting Missiles Down, Trump Tweets Get Ready, ICP Asked State

UNITED NATIONS, April 11 – The day after two and then a third Syria chemical weapons draft resolution f ailed in the UN Security Council in N ew York, Russia's Amb assador in Beirut told al-Manar , "if there is a strike by the Americans on Syria , then... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired ." Wednesday morning before 7 am Trump fired back on Twitter, "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ' smart! ' You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!" While Axios AM for the day did n't once mention Syria, and POLI TICO Playbook mentioned it only as a US immigration issue, Inner City Press a t the US State Department's April 10 briefing asked Spokesperson Heather Nauert what the US intends to do with Syria set to be president of th e UN Conference on Disarm ament in late May. Vi d eo here, transcript below. Na uert called it ironic but said the US hasn't yet decided what to do.





Most of the other questions in the briefing were about Syria, with references to the OPCW and the defunded JIM, the UNIMI not to be. (Inner City Press a lso asked about Cameroon, but that's another sto ry - post briefing Peris cope here ). On the third draft resolution, submitted by Russia at 11 am, there were five yes votes (China, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Kazakhstan and Russia), four again st (US, France, UK, Poland ) and the other six abstaining. With US President Trump canceling his trip to the Summit of the Americas in Lima in order to focus on Syria, at the UN his Ambassador Nikki Haley has called for a vote at 3 pm. Western spokespeople referred to a vote on what they called an "old" Russia draft as well - and there may be a new one voted on as well. F rom Washington, the US issued this Trump - UK read out: "President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom. Both leaders condemned Syrian President Assad’s vicious disregard for human life. The President and Prime Minister agreed not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue. " From The Hague the OPCW issued this: "Since the first reports of alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Syrian Arab Republic, were issued, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been gathering information from all available sources and analysing it. At the same time, OPCW’s Director-General, Ambassador Ahmet Üzümcü, has considered the deployment of a Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) team to Douma to establish facts surrounding these allegations. Today, the OPCW Technical Secretariat has requested the Syrian Arab Republic to make the necessary arrangements for such a deployment. This has coincided with a request from the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation to investigate the allegations of chemical weapons use in Douma. The team is preparing to deploy to Syria shortly. " Bolivia's Ambassador was asked if he is concerned about US taking military action. " Of course," he said. "That would be against the Charter." In Washington the State Department has a briefing at 2 pm; Trump is said to be clos e to a decisi on. Over the weekend, n ine of th e UN Security Council's 15 members called for a meeting about " reports of chemical weapons attack in Syria ;" Russia called for a meeting on international peace and security. After the meeting and consultations, Russia's Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, “Tomorrow is tomorrow. I am prepared for everything. Whatever happens, we leave it all to chance.” Sweden's Olof Skoog deferred to the President of the Council, P eru, who se Ambassador sa id , Members of the Council coincide on need for investigation conducted by OPCW. Experts working on the possibility of a resolution on the matter.” He said the experts - not at the Permanent Representative level - would work on April 10 but there w as no assu rance a vote would be taken at that time. Since then Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has said to expect a new Russian draft , and President Trump "will not attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as originally scheduled. At the President’s request, the Vice President will travel in his stead. The President will remain in the United States to oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.” On April 9 Trump with John Bolton at his left hand, after commenting on Mueller and the raid on his l awyer Mi ch ael Cohen's office, said a decision would be made soon and the press w ould be told, pr obaby after the fact. Earlier a s the Se curity Council meetings be gan, at the Council stakeout the UK's Karen Pierce was asked if her country s upports military action. She called it hypothetical, then pointedly quoted Lenin. She said her Foreign Se cretary Boris Johnson ha d spoken with Acting US Secretary of State Sullivan. Twice it turns out: the US has issued this read-out: "Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan spoke by phone twice today with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. During these calls, the Acting Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed the alleged chemical weapon attack in Douma, Syria, which killed dozens of innocent civilians and injured several hundred more. The two leaders discussed the international community’s response and potential further steps the U.S. and UK governments might take in coordination with other partners. " Swed en's Olof Skoog, by contr ast, said Sweden g enerally does not favor m ili tary action. He has proposed elements for discussion in a closed door consultation after the open meeting. Russia's Nebenzia said his country is willing to consider it. In Washington, President Trump's spokesperson Sa rah Huckabee San ders repeated t hat "currently" the US is not conducting air strikes on Syria. W e'll have more on that , and on the air strikes on Sy ria's T4 base near Homs, attributed to Israel ( a nd to the advi c e of M attis). In Washing ton, US President Trump said at his cabinet meeting “It was atrocious. It was horrible " and that his administration will be making a decision on Syria in the next 24-48 hours. “This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen. If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.” (O n me eting North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Trump said meeting will be in May OR early June. ) In the UN Security Council t he nine, this time unlike on March 19, include Cote d 'Ivoire. The UK On A p ril 8 tweeted, "UK, France, US, Poland, Netherlands, Sweden, Kuwait, Peru and Cote d’Ivore have called an emergency meeting of #UNSC to discuss reports of chemical weapons attack in #Syria. Meeting expected on Monday." Back on M arch 19, these other cou ntries did not have Cote d'Ivoire with them on Syria, resulting in a failed vote to hold a UN Security Council meeting on Syria. (An Arria formula meeting was quickly convened down the hall, where Inner City Press due to UN censorship for corruption can only go, if at all, with UN min der). This time, they got Franc e -al igned Cote d'Ivoire on-side. Back on M arch 19, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Prince Zeid was reportedly s lated to br ief the Council at 3 pm . Zeid on his way into the Council told the press his Office has not had access to Syria for some years but he they "speak to p eople." Now on March 23, a snow day in New York, at 6:20 pm after nearly all media had left the UN (Inner City Press stayed to the end of the Council meeting on Western Sah ara), UN Secretary General Antonio Gut erres has issued and seemingly tried to bu ry, in snow, this s tatement: "The Secretary-General met on 20 March with the Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and reiterated his support for its work in investigating allegations of the use of chemical weapons in Syria, and his confidence in the integrity and expertise of the OPCW, its Fact-Finding Mission and its conclusions. The Secretary-General is alarmed at the persistent allegations of the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Arab Republic. The use of chemical weapons, under any circumstances, is unjustifiable and abhorrent. Equally unjustifiable is a lack of response to such use, if and when it occurs. Impunity cannot prevail with respect to such serious crimes . The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the Security Council to demonstrate unity and resolve on this matter." A call to an empty building. Earlier on March 21, Inner City Pr ess asked Guterres' spoke sman St ephane Dujarric, UN tr anscript here: Inner City Pres s: in the Security Council this morning, Ambassador Nebenzia of Russia, at the end of the Libya meeting, said, I'm coming forth with a documentary, not that he made it, but that he did present it, about eastern Ghouta. And I just wanted to know, is it something… has the Secretary-General seen it? Do you have any view of…



Spokesman: I… I don't know. I'll have to check." Hours later, nothing. I nside t he Council on March 21 , a procedur al vote was cal led on whether to hold the briefing, and it failed: Yes votes were USA, France, UK, Sweden, Poland, Peru, Ne therlands and Kuwait . Against were China, Russia, Bolivia and Kazakhstan . And the determinative a bstentions: Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia. After the vote, Sweden's Permanent Representative Olof B. Skoog s aid there might be another format - not a formal Council meeting - as early as to day. And soon he and his counter parts from France and the UK and the US Deputy PR came back and ann ounced an " Arria formula" meeting in 20 minutes in the ECOSOC Chamber - which Inner City Press, UNlike others, can only reach with a minder, due to UN censorship. Still, to the end when Inner City Press had to shout out a question from behind a barrier to Zeid, video here, story here, Inner City P ress covered and summarized it here: US: Human rights do have a place in the Security Council. It is absolutely appropriate for the Council to focus on human rights. Especially the human rights of children. Syria needs to allow “unfettered humanitarian access,” The Assad regime’s atrocities in Syria have caused unparalleled suffering. Crimes against humanity and war crimes in Syria. Certain member states don’t want these facts to come out. We reiterate our call to an immediate end to egregious human rights abuses. Assad and his allies have been the primary perpetrators of killing in this war. We repeat our call to a political solution. As today’s briefing has shown, the situation in Syria is an example of how violation of human rights can lead to a grave threat to international peace and security. The international community cannot be silent when innocent lives are at stake.

Sweden: The fact that we are meeting in this room does not prejudge the format and location of future briefings.

Russia: we consider this event as a violation of the rules of procedure. It was organized violating rules, when delegations didn’t have enough time to prepare. We deemed it to be yet another demonstration of a lack of respect by members of the SC, both to the SC itself and to the situation. The interest in having such a show was so great that different premises were found and interpreters were found. A large audience was not found. This confirms the very value of this meeting.We are not going to go into detail. We explained our reasons in the other room. First of all we deem it to be very controversial to have the outdated assertion that the reason for the conflict in Syria was deprivation of rights of people by the administration in Damascus…it is clear that it is nothing other than the western countries warping a historical reality. They want to wipe from one’s memories their own geopolitical experiments in the middle east and north Africa…The west has already recognized mistakes that were made in Iraq and Libya…

Kuwait: The situation in Syria now encourages impunity. Kuwait condemns all hostilities and calls for ending them. All responsible for killing civilians…must be held accountable….for crimes which amount to war crimees The latest developments: we have listened last week to briefings

China: Recently the situation in Syria remains complex and sensitive. We need to realize the ceasefire and increase humanitarian aid. The UN should be the main mediator; we need to support Staffan de Mistura. Respect the territorial integrity of Syria. The main responsibility of the Security Council is the maintenance of international peace and security – china is opposed to discussing specific human rights issues. We had less than 30 minutes to prepare for this conference. In the spirit of cooperation we did participate.

Kazakhstan: We don’t believe in a military solution. We need a serious compromise form all sides. We’re deeply committed to seeing an end to the suffering of 7 long years.

Zeid at the end of the meeting: To say the SC should not deal with human rights issues requires further reflection. A colleague once said to me – the severe human rights violations of today are the conflicts of tomorrow. Geneva is the center of gravity for the examination of human rights. As conditions get worse and worse, it is necessary that the Security Council be apprised. For the Security Council not to deal with human rights would be like saying that a hospital shouldn’t deal with patients." Earlier t he US State Department issued a statement on Afrin, beginning "The United States is deeply concerned over reports from Afrin City over the last 48 hours. It appears the majority of the population of the city, which is predominantly Kurdish, evacuated under threat of attack from Turkish military forces and Turkish backed opposition forces. This adds to the already concerning humanitarian situation in the area, with United Nations agencies reporting a displaced population in or from Afrin district in the hundreds of thousands, who now require immediate shelter and other assistance to meet basic needs. We are also concerned over reports of looting inside the city of Afrin. We have repeatedly expressed our serious concern to Turkish officials regarding the situation in Afrin. " Back on March 12 US Amb assador Nikki Haley told the Council, We have drafted a new ceasefire resolution that provides no room for evasion...It will take effect immediately upon adoption by the Council. Inner City Press is publishing the draft here. Back on Ma rch 7 b efore the UN Security Council's closed door meeting about Syria, Fr ance Ambassador Francois Delattre s toppe d and spoke with or at the press , in French and English . He went on so long that his co-requested Jonathan Allen of the UK, who was on-desk, went in withou t speaking to the press. Sweden did; its co- penholder Kuwait did not. And when three hours later it w as over, the Dutch president of the Council for March only read a short statement and took no questions. Perisco pe video here. As fast transcri bed by I nner City Press: "Members of the Security Council expressed concern about humanitarian situation. The cessation of hostilities was discussed. The implementation of Resolution 2401 was discussed. Next Monday the Security Council will be briefed by the Secretary General on the implementation of resolution 2401." This is the Secretary General who only the day before changed his statement. Antonio Guterres on March 6 issued a "revi sed" statement on E astern Ghouta in Sy ria . He added the word "reportedly" on the death count. At the d emand of whom? Inner City Press asked, at the M arch 7 noon briefing, and was told that the UN fixed it itself. And why didn't he know minutes later? Where is the leadership, while Guterres and his G lobal Comm unications team devote time and resources to restricting and censoring the critical Press? The first version, at 6:27 pm: "The Secretary-General is concerned about continued reports of attacks throughout the besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people on 5 March, as well as reports of shelling of the city of Damascus." The second revised version at 6:42 pm, with th e new wor d "reportedly" added in: "The Secretary-General is concerned about continued reports of attacks throughout the besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta, which reportedly claimed the lives of more than 100 people on 5 March, as well as reports of shelling of the city of Damascus. " We'll have more on this. Amid talk that a call for a ceasefire in Syria wa s unrealistic, Inner City P ress on Febru ary 22 alone stake d out an even ing meeting of the UN Security Council's Elected Ten members, exclusive video here. O n February 24 the changed draft was approved 15-0. More than a week later on Su nday March 4 the UN announced t h at it " and partners plan to deliver humanitarian assistance to Duma in eastern Ghouta tomorrow, 5 March 2018. Tomorrow’s convoy will consist of 46 truckloads of health and nutrition supplies, along with food for 27,500 people in need and will be led by Ali AlZa’tari, the UN Resident / Humanitarian Coordinator. T he UN and partners have received approval to deliver assistance for 70,000 people in need in Duma. The UN has received assurances that the remaining supplies for all approved people in need will be delivered on 8 March 2018. The only UN delivery of assistance to eastern Ghouta in 2018 was on 14 February when a convoy with assistance for 7,200 people reached Nashabiyah." Watch this site. Back on February 24 , as Syria's Ambassador Ja'afari be gan as final spe aker, US Ambassador Nikki Haley and the n Fr ance's Francois Delattre walked out. But the UK's speaker, Stephen Hickey, stayed to the end. Inner City Press twice asked him at the stakeout afterward to expla in this, but he d emurred. Meanwhile, when Inner City Press asked Russia's Neben zia what this meant for Council dipl omacy, he replied to ask them, but I th ink you know. But why the differences among the so-called P3? Here's from Operative Paragraph 1: "Demands that all parties cease hostilities without delay and engage immediately to ensure full and comprehensive implementation of this demand by all parties, for a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days throughout Syria " - but does "wi thout delay" mean the same thing as "im mediately"? If so, why no t use the word immediately? And does it full apply to Afri n? And to as Ja'a fari put it, to the areas controlled by t he US and to the Golan? They call this intentional ambiguit y. F ull version put out by the UN attached here on Patr eon ; A lam y speech photos here. We'll have more on this.





The U N D epartment of Public Information's UNTV is live during meetings of the Security Council, like on Saturday February 24, an d moves in with a boom microphone to record Ambassadors speaking to reporters. It happened on February 23 with the UK and Jordan, and February 24 with the Netherlands. But during the consultations with Syria's Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari emerged and was speaking to a half dozen reporters, fielding questions in English and Arabic, UNTV stopped filming. Why? And why does UN DPI, under Ali son Sm ale, not answer any questions , but only censor and spin? Inner City Press has requested the vi deo before and after cut from DPI. Back on February 22, Inner City Press asked Sweden's Olo f Skoo g if the meeting was productive. He said the E10 are always helpful, the "ext remes" are represented on the E10. He indicted that a new draft w ould be put out on February 23. And on February 23, with Inner City Press roped in to cover a meeting in ECOSOC, with UN mi nder four feet away, Skoog rushed b y at 10 am and into the Council. Russia's Nebenz ia followed five minutes later, stopping to ask Inner City Press, This is a new stakeout? Only Inner City Press is caged in, for two years for its coverage. But no vote at 11, then none at noon. At 2:30, th ere was an "E10 coordination mee ting." An afternoon of closed door con sultations, with non Council members waiting in the chamber, cont inued past five. Then S koog said he is disappointed but there will be a vote Saturday at noon, either way. Kuwait 's Mansour Al-Otaibi, the president of the Council for February, said the issue is "OP1" - Operative Paragraph 1 - but reiterated, vote Saturday at noon. At that time, US Ambassador Nikki Haley walked in to the C ouncil and told the Press, "Tod ay w e're going to see if Russia has a conscience." Video here, and tweeted Vine. Full Peris cope here, inc ludi ng Syrian Ambassador Ja'afari asking if Al Jazeera is chairing the day's Security Council session.

The F ebruary 22 noon meeting ended with Kuwait urging Syria's Ambassador B ash ar Ja 'afari to limit himself to five mi nutes, and Ja 'afari and Russia's Nebenzia obj ecting. Kuwait replied it was relying on "Note 507." Inner City Press asked Nebenzia about it and he said it w as impolite , when the meeting was all about Syria. Russia has pro posed changes, including a condemnation of shelling from Eastern Ghouta of residential areas in Damascus City, including diplomatic premises . Sweden 's Olof Skoog says it 's lea ning toward February 23. On the mor ning February 22 outside a meeting about Pal estine, correspondents questions were nearly entirely about Syria, with Sweden's Olof Skoog rating the dif ficulty of the negotiations as 11 on a scale of 1 to 10. (The UN Department of Public Information , apparently distracted by and focused on censor ing the Press and serving certain member states, didn't notice there would be press interest in the Palestine meeting, Periscope video here). France's Francois Delattre, who has yet to comment on refoulements to Cameroon, said he is deeply concerned. Now this from the UK: "Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called for an end to the violence in Eastern Ghouta and emphasised the UK's leading role in peace negotiations. The Foreign Secretary said: ' I am utterly appalled by the brutal and merciless violence that the Asad regime is inflicting on the people of Eastern Ghouta. They are enduring a hell entirely of the making of Asad and his enablers. Today in the UN Security Council, the UK will press Russia to support a ceasefire to allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid. Protecting Syrians and getting them the lifesaving aid they need must be paramount. The UK is committed to working closely with all international partners to secure an end to the terrible bloodshed and make progress towards a political solution, which is the only way to bring peace to the people of Syria. '" The White House on February 21 said, "We fully support the call from the United Nations for a cessation of violence to allow for the unfettered delivery of humanitarian supplies and urgently needed medical evacuations of civilians. The United States also calls upon Russia and its partners to live up to their obligations with respect to de-escalation zones, particularly those in Eastern Ghouta, and to end further attacks against civilians in Syria. Assad and his deplorable regime must stop committing additional atrocities and must not be further abetted by backers in Moscow and Tehran. The regime’s horrific attacks demonstrate an urgent need for the UN-led Geneva process to advance toward a political resolution for Syria that respects the will of the Syrian people, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254." Earlier US Ambassa dor Nikki Ha ley said, "The United Nations Security Council is considering a resolution that would establish a one-month ceasefire to allow for the delivery of critical supplies and evacuation of the wounded. It’s time to take immediate action in the hopes of saving the lives of the men, women, and children who are under attack by the barbaric Assad regime. It is simply preposterous to claim that these attacks on civilians have anything to do with fighting terrorism. The Security Council must move to adopt a resolution establishing a ceasefire. The United States will support it, as should every member of the Council." Sho wdown. From OPs: the Security Council " Decides that all parties to the Syrian conflict shall immediately abide by a humanitarian pause and cessation of violence throughout Syria, for a period of 30 consecutive days to begin at [00:00 h, (Damascus time) on XX February 2018], [72 hours after the adoption of this resolution], to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and services and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded; Further decides that, 48 hours after the start of the humanitarian pause, all parties to the Syrian conflict shall allow and facilitate weekly United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoys to all requested areas based on United Nations’ assessments of need, in order to allow safe, unimpeded and sustained deliveries of humanitarian aid, including medical and surgical supplies, to the millions of people in need in all parts of Syria, in particular to those 5.6 million people in 1,244 communities in acute need, including the 2.9 million people in hard-to-reach and besieged locations; Decides moreover that all parties to the conflict shall allow and facilitate unconditional medical evacuations by the United Nations and its implementing partners, based on medical need and urgency, and requests the United Nations and their implementing partners to start undertaking such medical evacuations 48 hours after the start of the humanitarian pause ... Endorses the five measures identified by the Emergency Relief Coordinator on 11 January 2018 during his mission to Syria, and calls on all parties to facilitate the implementation of these five measures and others as specified in relevant Security Council resolutions, to ensure principled, sustained and improved humanitarian assistance to Syria in 2018; Calls upon all parties to immediately lift the sieges of populated areas, including in Eastern Ghouta, Yarmouk, Foua and Kefraya, and demands that all parties allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance, including medical assistance, cease depriving civilians of food and medicine indispensable to their survival, and enable the rapid, safe and unhindered evacuation of all civilians who wish to leave, and underscores the need for the parties to agree on humanitarian pauses, days of tranquility, localized ceasefires and truces to allow humanitarian agencies safe and unhindered access to all affected areas in Syria, recalling that starvation of civilians as a method of combat is prohibited by international humanitarian law [2139 with updated locations];

OP 8. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Council on the implementation of this resolution, and on compliance by all relevant parties in Syria within 15 days of adoption of this resolution and thereafter ..." We'll have more on this. On February 9, after Inner City Press exclusively reported that the UN's top Middle East post is slated for Susanne Rose with only "basic Arabic," Guterres' deputy spokesman Farhan Haq refused Inner City Press' questions about the selection process.

The top UN Political Affairs position belongs to the United States. With Obama-nominee Jeffrey Feltman set to leave by March 31, now Feltman has used his final days to name an ally or protege to head the Middle East and Western Asia Division, to continue his views even under his replacement. It is Susanne Rose, who worked for Feltman in Beirut. But she speaks only "basic Arabic." There is grumbling in DPA - and elsewhere.

Here's from the letter, by Feltman's deputy Miroslav Jenca since Feltman is in South Korea with Guterres, or to create the illusion of recusal: Rose was "Political and Economic Counselor in Beirut, Middle East Officer in Rome (where she spent the first year as an exchange diplomat at the NATO office of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Staff Assistant to the Assistant Secretary for Economic Affairs, and Economic Officer in Trinidad and Tobago.... Susanne speaks French, Italian, Spanish, German, and basic Arabic. She was born in Berkeley, California, and has a 14-month year old Havanese dog named Tartufo."

Senior staff and diplomats have been asking Inner City Press which American will replace Feltman. On January 25, amid complaints of Guterres' silence and long weekends away, a name emerged leaving some shaking their heads: Dina Powell. "She's perfect," one said of Trump's deputy national security adviser for strategy of whom spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she's "returning home to New York. She’s expected to continue working with the administration on Middle East policy issues from outside the White House." Why not from the UN? (Some now tell Inner City Press she has declined the post.) Inner City Press notes she's been spotted in Davos, where Guterres at the last moment did not go. "Really?" demanded another, alongside a controversial Serbian government presentation in the UN Delegates' Entrance. Stranger things have happened. Guterres gave his "Global Communications" position to an official, Alison Smale, who refuses to answer Press questions even about whistleblowers' complaints about her Department of Public Information.

Another Brit Martin Griffiths seems destined to take over the UN's Yemen envoy post, perhaps taking with him some staff currently assigned to Staffan de Mistura for Syria. Other Department of Political Affairs posts have already been given away, but not yet announced. Until now.

To head the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration (IOM), the US on February 2 nominated Ken Isaacs of the group Samaritan's Purse, active in Sudan and elsewhere. Inner City Press at the UN has been pursuing the story it first exposed of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres having recently met Sudan's Omar al Bashir, indicted for genocide in Darfur by the International Criminal Court, without even notifying the ICC in advance, as required. So after the US nomination, Inner City Press visited Isaac's Twitter account, to see if he'd opined on Guterres' unprecedented move. Isaacs' Twitter account, @KenIsaacs1, was accessible to the public; he had re-tweeted about the Nunes memo.

But by February 3, the account was protected, not accessible. Photo here. Perhaps it's a function of the upcoming election among IOM member states, the scrutiny of involved officials - like Guterres himself. But what *does* Isaacs think of Guterres meeting with Bashir, indicted for war crimes in Sudan, without even telling the ICC in advance, and not disclosing it until Inner City Press asked at the UN noon briefing on January 29? Question here. Watch this site.

Today's UN of Antonio Guterres, who just met with ICC indictee Omar al Bashir, and his Deputy Amina J. Mohammed who has refused Press questions on her rosewood signatures and now the refoulement of 47 people to Cameroon from "her" Nigeria, has become a place of corruption and censorship. Amid UN bribery scandals, failures in countries from Cameroon to Yemen and declining transparency, today's UN does not even pretend to have content neutral rules about which media get full access and which are confined to minders or escorts to cover the General Assembly.

Inner City Press, which while it pursue the story of Macau-based businessman Ng Lap Seng's bribery of President of the General Assembly John Ashe was evicted by the UN Department of Public Information from its office, is STILL confined to minders as it pursues the new UN bribery scandal, of Patrick Ho and Cheikh Gadio allegedly bribing President of the General Assembly Sam Kutesa, and Chad's Idriss Deby, for CEFC China Energy.

Last week Inner City Press asked UN DPI where it is on the list to be restored to (its) office, and regain full office - and was told it is not even on the list, there is no public list, the UN can exclude, permanently, whomever it wants. This is censorship... ***

