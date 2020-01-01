UN Security Council Omits Estonia Tunisia Vietnam St Vincent and Niger 19 Hours Guterres Censors By Matthew Russell Lee, Patreon

And the UN of SG Antonio Guterres, wasting public money for example on Guterres' now three week junket away from New York, didn't even manage to update to Security Council's website at the turn of the year. At 7 pm on January 1, the UN web site still listed as current members: "Côte d’Ivoire , Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait (2019) Peru (2019) Poland (2019)." Photo here.

Even Wikipedia had, nineteen hours before, added Estonia, Eastern European Group, Niger, African Group, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC), Tunisia, African Group and Vietnam." As Inner City Press reported, Guterres gave the UNSC website to the photographer husbands of USG DiCarlo's chief of staff, here.

Inner City Press, which covered in person these five's performance from January through June of 2018 before being roughed up and banned by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with no reaction by the five, despite claims of commitment to press freedom and even UN transparency, has continued to cover them.

Kuwait, for example, which has gotten its KUNA to inflate its performance, phoned it in on African issues including praising Paul Biya, dictator of Cameroon.

Its Permanent Representative, a pleasure enough man, when Inner City Press standing at the Delegates Entrance raised the issue of its expulsion and ban by Guterres, replied that if the UN Correspondents Association with state media like Xinhua on its Executive Committee was colluding with Guterres there was nothing to be done. One, this is weak for a member state. Two, it confirms how disgusting the UN has become under Guterres.

So what were the achievements, again? We'll continue to cover this and the UNSC, even while the censor Guterres and his Melissa Fleming maintain their ban on the Press. Viet Nam takes over January 1, 2020. ***

