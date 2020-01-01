|UN Security Council Omits
Estonia Tunisia Vietnam St Vincent and Niger
19 Hours Guterres Censors
By Matthew
Russell Lee, Patreon
BBC
- Guardian
UK - Honduras
- CJR -
PFT
UN GATE / SDNY
COURT, Jan 1 – In the
decaying sideshow of the UN
and its Security Council, as
five non-permanent members
leave state media inflates
their performance.
And the UN
of SG Antonio Guterres,
wasting public money for
example on Guterres' now three
week junket away from New
York, didn't even manage to
update to Security Council's
website at the turn of the
year. At 7 pm on January 1,
the UN web site still listed
as current members: "Côte
d’Ivoire , Equatorial Guinea,
Kuwait (2019) Peru (2019)
Poland (2019)." Photo here.
Even
Wikipedia had, nineteen hours
before, added
Estonia, Eastern European
Group, Niger, African Group,
Saint Vincent and the
Grenadines, Latin American and
Caribbean Group (GRULAC),
Tunisia, African Group
and Vietnam." As Inner
City Press reported, Guterres
gave the UNSC website to the
photographer husbands of USG
DiCarlo's chief of staff, here.
Inner City Press,
which covered in person these
five's performance from
January through June of 2018
before being roughed up and
banned by UN Secretary
General Antonio Guterres with
no reaction by the five,
despite claims of commitment
to press freedom and even UN
transparency, has continued to
cover them.
Kuwait, for example, which has
gotten its KUNA to inflate its
performance, phoned
it in on African issues
including praising Paul Biya,
dictator of Cameroon.
Its
Permanent Representative, a
pleasure enough man, when
Inner City Press standing at
the Delegates Entrance raised
the issue of its expulsion and
ban by Guterres, replied that
if the UN Correspondents
Association with state media
like Xinhua on its Executive
Committee was colluding with
Guterres there was nothing to
be done. One, this is weak for
a member state. Two, it
confirms how disgusting the UN
has become under Guterres.
So what were the
achievements, again? We'll
continue to cover this and the
UNSC, even while the censor
Guterres and his Melissa
Fleming maintain their ban on
the Press. Viet Nam takes over
January 1, 2020.
***
Your
support means a lot. As little as $5 a month
helps keep us going and grants you access to
exclusive bonus material on our Patreon
page. Click
here to become a patron.
Feedback:
Editorial [at] innercitypress.com
SDNY Press Room 480, front cubicle
500 Pearl Street, NY NY 10007 USA
Mail: Box 20047, Dag
Hammarskjold Station NY NY 10017
Reporter's mobile (and weekends):
718-716-3540
Other, earlier Inner City Press are
listed here,
and some are available in the ProQuest
service, and now on Lexis-Nexis.
Copyright 2006-2020 Inner City
Press, Inc. To request reprint or other
permission, e-contact Editorial [at]
innercitypress.com for