On Yemen Sanctions, UK's Draft Vetoed by Russia, China Abstains, Then Russia's 15-0 Adopted By Matthew Russell Lee, Video, 1st Person

UNITED NATIONS, February 26 – Amid the continued killing of civilians in Yemen the UN Security Council on February 26 at 10 am was slated to extended its Yemen sanctions. But no agreement was reached, and Russia issued its own draft. When the votes happened at 3 pm, the UK version was vetoed by Russia, with Bolivia also voting no and China and Kazazhstan abstaining. Alamy photo here . Then Russia's draft, here, was approved 15-0. Earlier, Inner City Press observed the US Mission team going up to the third floor hallways where the UK has its clubhouse, then going up again with UK Deputy and charge d'affaires Jonathan Allen. Earlier, Allen took questions about his UK draft: We’ll be going in this morning to vote on the Yemen resolution, the rollover of the sanctions regime on Yemen. That’s really important and we have worked very hard to come up with a text which reflects the very serious concerns set out by the UN Panel of Experts, which found Iran to be in non-compliance of the sanctions regime set up under Resolution 2216. So our text both makes clear Iranian non-compliance and also focuses on the crucial question of ballistic missiles in the light of the outrageous attacks, attempted attacks on civilian areas by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, and we will be urging all of our colleagues to vote in favour of those texts today. Q: If you get vetoed by the Russians, will you veto the Russian version of the text? What’s your objection to that? A: I will just simply say I call on all Council members to vote on our text. That will be the text that’s voted on first, and we’ll see where we are at the end of that. Q: Since the Russians are proposing one of their own, they’re likely not in favor of yours.A: So the Russian text does not address the central issues that have come from the Panel of Experts report. Now we as the United Nations have these independent experts, we rely on them to do the work of the United Nations, we rely on them for the work of the multilateral system. Russia doesn’t like the outcome of certain expert Panel reports. Just because they don’t like the messages doesn’t mean they can undermine everything they say. So we’ll be urging our colleagues for the good of the United Nations system to vote in favor of our resolution. Q: But your text doesn’t reflect everything in the Panel of Experts reports. You’re focusing on parts of what the Panel of Experts said? A: "Our text has the support of the Council and that’s what matters." Then why the delay and two 3rd floor meetings? Even after the noon briefing, UN Security was saying, "They not going into the chamber to vote." Watch this site. ***

